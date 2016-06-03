Olympics-Rio Games refugee team will have 10 athletes, 12 officials - IOC

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 3 The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday unveiled its first ever team of refugees which will have 10 members and 12 officials and will compete at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games under the Olympic flag.

On what IOC President Thomas Bach called a "historic day", the team includes five athletes from South Sudan, two from Syria, two from Democratic Republic of Congo and one from Ethiopia. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)