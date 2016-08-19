Olympics-Rhythmic gymnastics-Women's individual all-around overall results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic rhythmic gymnastics women's individual all-around overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 1. Margarita Mamun (Russia) 74.383 Q points 2. Yana Kudryavtseva (Russia) 73.998 Q 3. Ganna Rizatdinova (Ukraine) 73.932 Q 4. Melitina Staniouta (Belarus) 72.575 Q 5. Son Yeon Jae (Korea) 71.956 Q 6. Neviana Vladinova (Bulgaria) 70.966 Q 7. Carolina Rodriguez (Spain) 70.515 Q 8. Marina Durunda (Azerbaijan) 70.348 Q 9. Katsiaryna Halkina (Belarus) 70.132 Q 10. Kseniya Moustafaeva (France) 69.982 Q 11. Laura Zeng (U.S.) 69.841 12. Sabina Ashirbayeva (Kazakhstan) 69.232 13. Neta Rivkin (Israel) 69.223 14. Salome Pazhava (Georgia) 69.115 15. Varvara Filiou (Greece) 68.624 16. Kaho Minagawa (Japan) 68.523 17. Anastasiya Serdyukova (Uzbekistan) 68.490 18. Jana Berezko-Marggrander (Germany) 68.249 19. Veronica Bertolini (Italy) 68.007 20. Nicol Ruprecht (Austria) 67.748 21. Ekaterina Volkova (Finland) 67.515 22. Ana Luiza Filiorianu (Romania) 67.458 23. Natalia Gaudio (Brazil) 65.532 24. Shang Rong (China) 65.014 25. Danielle Prince (Australia) 61.016 26. Elyane Boal (Cape Verde) 38.640
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.