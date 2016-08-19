版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 05:00 BJT

Olympics-Rhythmic gymnastics-Women's individual all-around overall results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic rhythmic gymnastics women's individual all-around overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.   Margarita Mamun (Russia)           74.383 Q points 
2.   Yana Kudryavtseva (Russia)         73.998 Q        
3.   Ganna Rizatdinova (Ukraine)        73.932 Q        
4.   Melitina Staniouta (Belarus)       72.575 Q        
5.   Son Yeon Jae (Korea)               71.956 Q        
6.   Neviana Vladinova (Bulgaria)       70.966 Q        
7.   Carolina Rodriguez (Spain)         70.515 Q        
8.   Marina Durunda (Azerbaijan)        70.348 Q        
9.   Katsiaryna Halkina (Belarus)       70.132 Q        
10.  Kseniya Moustafaeva (France)       69.982 Q        
11.  Laura Zeng (U.S.)                  69.841          
12.  Sabina Ashirbayeva (Kazakhstan)    69.232          
13.  Neta Rivkin (Israel)               69.223          
14.  Salome Pazhava (Georgia)           69.115          
15.  Varvara Filiou (Greece)            68.624          
16.  Kaho Minagawa (Japan)              68.523          
17.  Anastasiya Serdyukova (Uzbekistan) 68.490          
18.  Jana Berezko-Marggrander (Germany) 68.249          
19.  Veronica Bertolini (Italy)         68.007          
20.  Nicol Ruprecht (Austria)           67.748          
21.  Ekaterina Volkova (Finland)        67.515          
22.  Ana Luiza Filiorianu (Romania)     67.458          
23.  Natalia Gaudio (Brazil)            65.532          
24.  Shang Rong (China)                 65.014          
25.  Danielle Prince (Australia)        61.016          
26.  Elyane Boal (Cape Verde)           38.640

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐