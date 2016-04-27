Olympics-Cities around the world light up buildings 100 days before Rio

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
LONDON, April 27 From the Nelson Mandela Bridge in Johannesburg to the London Eye in Britain, cities around the world are lighting up buildings and landmarks in the yellow and green colours of the Brazilian flag on Wednesday to mark 100 days until the Rio Olympics.
In Japan, the Brazil-themed illuminations decorated the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building while in South Korea, the N Seoul Tower was lit up for the occasion.
Other cities lighting up their buildings include Mexico City, Doha, Buenos Aires and Athens.
The Rio de Janeiro games will run from August 5-21.
(Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday
Jan 14 Lindsey Vonn, the four times World Cup overall champion, had her race return held up by bad weather at the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt on Saturday with training cancelled and a downhill postponed to Sunday.