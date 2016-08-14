Olympic-Gymnastics-Whitlock wins historic gold for Britain

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 14 Max Whitlock ended Britain's 120-year wait for an Olympic gymnastics gold medal when he upstaged favourite and twice world champion Kenzo Shirai to win the men's floor exercise title on Sunday.
Whitlock produced a series of gravity-defying tumbles to win gold with a score of 15.633 while Brazilian Diego Hypolito made up for his flop shows at the last two Games by claiming silver to the delight of the partisan crowd.
There was more joy for the home fans as Arthur Mariano picked up the bronze.
Shirai finished fourth after almost sitting down following one of his tumbling runs and stumbling on the next. All around champion Kohei Uchimura was fifth. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ed Osmond)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.