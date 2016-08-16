Olympics-Gymnastics-Leyva claims 'redemption' with two silvers

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 16 American Danell Leyva, originally a substitute for the men's gymnastic team, was jubilant after winning two silver medals on Tuesday, including in one event where he had suffered a crash landing last week.
Leyva began his afternoon's work with the parallel bars and completed it with the horizontal bar, from which he had fallen during last week's men's team final.
"This was absolutely a redemption, not only for me but for the team as well. My success is as much for the team as it is for me," he said.
Leyva had not been expecting to compete in Rio, but gained his place because of a knee injury to John Orozco.
He is coached by his ebullient step-father Yin Alvarez, who skipped with elation after watching him win his second medal of the day.
"Super-happy. As a coach, (I'm) very happy, my job is done. And his job is amazing. And as a father, what can I say?" Alvarez said.
The horizontal bar was won by Fabian Hambuechen of Germany and the parallel bars by Ukraine's Oleg Verniaiev, whom Leyva warmly embraced after the contest.
"He's like my brother, man. We've known each other for a long time. We're super-close and it's incredibly humbling to see each other have success like that. I was incredibly happy. He deserved that medal more than anything," the American said.
In the second event, the climax of the artistic gymnastics programme in Rio, Leyva performed last after enduring a nerve-wracking wait.
"It couldn't have been more perfect. It is kind of an honour to know that my routine was the one that closed out the Olympics and I did it with a routine like that and I'm incredibly happy," he said. "I couldn't have asked for more." (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan and Pritha Sarkar, editing by Jan Harvey)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.