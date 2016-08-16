Olympics-Gymnastics-Hambuechen wins horizontal bar gold

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 16 Germany's Fabian Hambuechen soared past his rivals with a heart-stopping routine on the horizontal bar to win the Olympic gold on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old finally claimed the top prize at his fourth Olympics, triumphing with a score of 15.766. American Danell Leyva picked up his second silver of the day after also finishing second on the parallel bars, while Britain's Nile Wilson took the bronze.

Epke Zonderland's hopes of back-to-back golds ended when he suffered a crash landing midway through his routine. He finished seventh out of eight finalists with 14.033.

