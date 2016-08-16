Olympics-Gymnastics-Hambuechen wins horizontal bar gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 16 Germany's Fabian Hambuechen soared past his rivals with a heart-stopping routine on the horizontal bar to win the Olympic gold on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old finally claimed the top prize at his fourth Olympics, triumphing with a score of 15.766. American Danell Leyva picked up his second silver of the day after also finishing second on the parallel bars, while Britain's Nile Wilson took the bronze.
Epke Zonderland's hopes of back-to-back golds ended when he suffered a crash landing midway through his routine. He finished seventh out of eight finalists with 14.033.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.