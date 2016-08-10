Olympics-Gymnastics-Uchimura win men's all around gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 10 Japan's Kohei Uchimura became the first gymnast in 44-years to win back-to-back Olympic all around titles on Wednesday.
Uchimura, who also won the team gold two days ago, had to wait until his final performance on the horizontal bar to snatch the top prize with a total of 92.365.
Ukraine's Oleg Verniaiev had topped the standings going into the final rotation but had to settle for silver after losing out by just 0.099 of a point. Britain's Max Whitlock finished third.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.