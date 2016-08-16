Olympics-Gymnastics-Ukraine's Verniaiev wins parallel bars gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 16 Ukrainian Oleg Verniaiev made up for his near miss in the all around competition by winning the parallel bars gold at the Olympics on Tuesday.
Verniaiev, who came agonisingly close to ending the all around reign of Japan's Kohei Uchimura before missing out on gold by 0.099 of a point, finally got his hands on the top prize by winning the bars with a total of 16.041.
He beat American silver medallist Danell Leyva by 0.141 of a point. Russia's David Belyavskiy had to settle for bronze.
The Chinese men's gymnastics team will leave Rio without a gold medal after world champion You Hao and Deng Shudi finished out of the medals. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ken Ferris)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.