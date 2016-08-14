Olympics-Gymnastics- Whitlock wins men's pommel horse to scoop second gold

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 14 Max Whitlock made it a day to remember for Britain when he swivelled to the top of the podium with a smooth and silky pommel horse performance which earned him a second gold at the Olympics on Sunday.

Less than two hours after he ended Britain's 120-year wait for an Olympic gymnastics gold medal by winning the floor exercise, Whitlock was again on top in his specialist event with a score of 15.966.

Louis Smith completed a 1-2 for Britain as he picked up a second successive Olympic silver in the discipline with 15.833.

American Alex Naddour picked up the bronze.

