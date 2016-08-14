Olympics-Gymnastics- Whitlock wins men's pommel horse to scoop second gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 14 Max Whitlock made it a day to remember for Britain when he swivelled to the top of the podium with a smooth and silky pommel horse performance which earned him a second gold at the Olympics on Sunday.
Less than two hours after he ended Britain's 120-year wait for an Olympic gymnastics gold medal by winning the floor exercise, Whitlock was again on top in his specialist event with a score of 15.966.
Louis Smith completed a 1-2 for Britain as he picked up a second successive Olympic silver in the discipline with 15.833.
American Alex Naddour picked up the bronze.
(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar; editing by Andrew Hay)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.