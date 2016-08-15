Olympics-Gymnastics-Greece's Petrounias wins rings gold

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 15 Greece's Eleftherios Petrounias showed off his superior power in the strongman event as he edged out local favourite and 2012 champion Arthur Zanetti to win the rings gold medal at the Rio Olympics on Monday.

Petrounias added the Olympic gold to the world the European titles he currently holds with a score of 16.000.

Zanetti lost out on the top prize by just 0.234 of a point while Russia's Denis Abliazin had to settle for bronze.

(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar Editing by Alison Williams)