Olympics-Gymnastics-Greece's Petrounias wins rings gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 15 Greece's Eleftherios Petrounias showed off his superior power in the strongman event as he edged out local favourite and 2012 champion Arthur Zanetti to win the rings gold medal at the Rio Olympics on Monday.
Petrounias added the Olympic gold to the world the European titles he currently holds with a score of 16.000.
Zanetti lost out on the top prize by just 0.234 of a point while Russia's Denis Abliazin had to settle for bronze.
(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar Editing by Alison Williams)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.