Olympics-Gymnastics-Japan win men's team gold

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 8 Kohei Uchimura and his Japanese team mates ended China's eight-year reign as Olympic men's gymnastics champions at the Rio Games as they won the gold medal with a total of 274.094 points on Monday.

China, who had won three of the last four Olympic men's titles, ended up with bronze behind silver medallists Russia. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)