版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 05:48 BJT

Olympics-Gymnastics-Japan win men's team gold

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 8 Kohei Uchimura and his Japanese team mates ended China's eight-year reign as Olympic men's gymnastics champions at the Rio Games as they won the gold medal with a total of 274.094 points on Monday.

China, who had won three of the last four Olympic men's titles, ended up with bronze behind silver medallists Russia. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐