Olympics-Gymnastics-North Korea's Ri wins men's vault title

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 15 Ri Se-gwang became the first North Korean man to win the Olympic vault title as he soared to victory with an average score of 15.691.
The double world champion also became only the second man from his country to win an Olympic gymnastics title following the success of Pae Gil-su on the pommel horse at the 1992 Barcelona Games.
Ri beat Russia's Denis Abliazin by 0.175 of a point.
Japan's Kenzo Shirai, who missed out on a medal on his signature floor exercise event on Sunday, won bronze with 15.449 as he edged out 35-year-old Romanian Marian Dragulescu on the tiebreak rule after both earned the same average score. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ken Ferris)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.