Olympics-Gymnastics-Beaming Biles on course to end curse

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 7 There is still 48 hours to go before the medals are handed out in Brazil but on Sunday's evidence, there is no one who can stop American gymnast Simone Biles from standing on top of the Olympic podium.

Many reigning world gymnastics champions have come to conquer the Olympics only to crumble under the weight of expectation and become victims of what is known as the "curse of the world champion".

But Biles doesn't seemed fazed by the hype.

She soared high on Sunday as she made her Olympic debut in women's qualifying with a dazzling performance at the Rio Olympic Arena.

The three-times world all around champion's footwork and bodywork were so majestic that gasps of "wow" became a buzzword at the venue.

"I do a very good job at hiding (my nerves)," said the American with a wide grin as she flashed her nails that had been polished to match her sparkling red and navy blue leotard.

She earned 15.733 on the floor, 16.000 and 16.100 from her two vaults, 15.000 on the asymmetric bars, and 15.633 on the balance beam.

The beam routine included her spinning around 900 degrees on the four-inch wide apparatus as she balanced her entire body weight on her right toes.

On the floor, her explosive tumbling passes -- which included her trademark soaring double layout with half twist at the end -- had the Brazilian crowd dancing down the aisles as her sassy moves were choreographed to hip-swinging Samba beats.

After blowing away her rivals to become the top qualifier for the team, all around, floor, vault and beam finals, she is on target to become the first woman since Ukraine's Lilia Podkopayeva in 1996 to hold the world and Olympic all around titles at the same time.

As if that was not enough, the owner of a record 10 world titles could become the first woman to win five golds at the same Games.