Olympics-Gymnastics-Biles wins record-equalling fourth gold with floor victory

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 16 Simone Biles showed off her sassy moves and explosive tumbles on the floor exercise to win a record-equalling fourth gold at the Olympics on Tuesday.

A day after a wobbly performance on the beam ended the American's hopes of leaving Rio with a record haul of five golds for a female gymnast, she was back on form to capture the floor title with 15.966 points.

Aly Raisman completed a 1-2 for the United States by earning 15.500, while Briton Amy Tinkler's crowd-pleasing routine to Pretty Woman earned her bronze. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Jan Harvey)