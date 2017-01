RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 11 Simone Biles claimed her second gold medal of the Rio Games when she won the women's gymnastics all around title on Thursday.

The American became the first woman in 20 years to win back-to-back world and Olympic all around titles with a total of 62.198. Compatriot Aly Raisman claimed silver, while Russia's Aliya Mustafina settled for bronze. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Toby Davis)