奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 05:19 BJT

Olympics-Gymnastics-United States win Olympic women's team title

| RIO DE JANEIRO

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 Simone Biles captured her first Olympic title when she helped the United States to the women's gymnastics team gold on Tuesday.

The 2012 champions won their second successive Olympic gold with a total of 184.897 points. Russia claimed silver, while China picked up bronze.

(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Toby Davis)

