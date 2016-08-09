UPDATE 1-Olympics-Gymnastics-Americans blow away opposition to win gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 Simone Biles and her American team mates proved that they are an untouchable force in gymnastics as they blew away the opposition to win the women's team title at the Olympics on Tuesday.
There were a few wobbles here and there, even for Biles, but those imperfections did not stop them winning the title by a massive 8.209 points over second placed Russia. China were third.
Since the open-ended scoring system was introduced to the sport in 2006, it was the biggest winning margin of any global championships.
They put in such a commanding performance that Biles needed to overhaul a target of just 7.591 with her final floor performance to secure her first Olympic medal.
A score of 15.800 left her and her team mates, Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian, whooping with joy. It was a second successive team title for the U.S. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Toby Davis)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.