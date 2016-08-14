Olympics-Gymnastics-Russia's Mustafina wins asymmetric bars title

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 14 Russia's Aliya Mustafina finally ended the American women's stranglehold at the Rio Games as she captured the asymmetric bars gold for a second successive Olympics with a routine full of grace and power.
Until Mustafina mounted the bars, the United States had swept the board as Simone Biles scooped the team, all around and vault golds.
With this being the only final not featuring Biles, her team mate and world champion Madison Kocian had hopes of continuing the American gold rush as she had earned the highest score in qualifying.
But she could not beat Mustafina's score of 15.900 and had to settle for silver.
Germany's Sophie Scheder burst into tears after claiming a surprise bronze.
Gabby Douglas, the 2012 all around champion, failed to add to her tally of three gold medals from two Games as a slight hesitation during a transition element on the higher of the two bars left her seventh out of eight finalists with a score of 15.066. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.