Olympics-Archery-Koreans enjoy unprecedented gold medal sweep

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 22 South Korea danced all over their rivals to complete an unprecedented sweep of all four titles in the Olympic archery at the Sambadrome, which is the venue of the samba school parade during Rio's annual Carnival.

The Koreans were disappointed to grab only three golds in London, where their men missed out on the team title, but none were off target at the Rio Games.

The archery superpower made its intentions clear on the opening day, with men's world number one Kim Woo-jin shooting a 72-arrow world record during the ranking rounds.

A week later, Ku Bon-chan fired the winning arrow against France's Jean-Charles Valladont in the men's individual final to cap a tournament of complete dominance for the Asian nation.

Ku emerged a two-gold hero, stepping up in the individual event after compatriot Kim crashed out in the second round.

The 23-year-old also anchored the men's team in their victory over a strong United States, firing six perfect arrows to condemn the Americans to another silver after their disappointment against Italy in London.

South Korea's formidable women continued their stranglehold over the team event, notching their eighth straight title since it joined the Olympic programme in 1988.

London Olympic champion Ki Bo-bae won her third gold in that team triumph but the country crowned a new archery queen in Chang Hye-jin, who upset Ki on the way to the individual title.

With the rest of the world left to fight over the scraps, rank outsider Lisa Unruh won Germany's first individual medal as runner-up to Chang.

Russia's women celebrated winning the team silver, having been worried they would be banned from the Rio Games over the nation's state-sponsored doping scandal.

American game hunter Brady Ellison claimed a long-coveted individual medal with bronze to go with his team silver. (Editing by Ken Ferris)