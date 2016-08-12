Olympics-Archery-Ku wins men's gold to complete South Korean sweep

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 Ku Bon-chan outlasted Frenchman Jean-Charles Valladont in the final of the men's individual archery on Friday to capture his second gold of the Rio Olympics and ensure South Korea completed an unprecedented sweep of all four titles.

Ku, who won the team gold with South Korea on Saturday, survived two nail-biting tiebreaks in the quarter-finals and semis before fending off a hard-charging Valladont to win 7-3 on another gusty day at the Sambadrome.

Valladont clinched France's first archery medal since Sebastien Flute's gold at the 1992 Barcelona Games.

American Brady Ellison, edged by Ku in a thrilling semi-final, won his second medal of the Games by defeating Dutchman Sjef Van den Berg in the bronze playoff.

