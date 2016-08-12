Olympics-Archery-Ku wins men's gold to complete South Korean sweep

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 Ku Bon-chan outlasted Frenchman Jean-Charles Valladont in the final of the men's individual archery on Friday to capture his second gold of the Rio Olympics and ensure South Korea completed an unprecedented sweep of all four titles.
Ku, who won the team gold with South Korea on Saturday, survived two nail-biting tiebreaks in the quarter-finals and semis before fending off a hard-charging Valladont to win 7-3 on another gusty day at the Sambadrome.
Valladont clinched France's first archery medal since Sebastien Flute's gold at the 1992 Barcelona Games.
American Brady Ellison, edged by Ku in a thrilling semi-final, won his second medal of the Games by defeating Dutchman Sjef Van den Berg in the bronze playoff.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.