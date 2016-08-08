Olympics-Archery-World number one Kim knocked out in huge upset

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 8 South Korea's world number one Kim Woo-jin suffered a stunning defeat by unheralded Indonesian Riau Ega Agatha in the second round of the men's individual archery event at the Rio Games on Monday sending shockwaves through the sport.
Kim, who won gold in the men's team event on Saturday, was tipped to vie with his compatriots for the individual title but was devastated after succumbing to a 6-2 loss on a breezy afternoon at the Sambodromo.
Ega Agatha, a 24-year-old from Surabaya in eastern Java province, lost the opening set but stunned 24-year-old Kim in the next three, slamming the door shut with two brilliant shots that landed flush in the gold target for two perfect scores.
As a modest crowd in the terraces roared, Kim slumped with his head down while his team mates looked on in dismay.
Ega Agatha flashed a huge grin and high-fived his coach after setting up a match with Italy's Mauro Nespoli in the third round. (Editing by Ken Ferris)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.