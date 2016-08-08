UPDATE 1-Olympics-Archery-World number one Kim knocked out in huge upset

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
By Ian Ransom
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 8 South Korea's world number one Kim Woo-jin was sent crashing out of the second round of the men's individual archery at the Rio Olympics on Monday by unheralded Indonesian Riau Ega Agatha, sending shockwaves through the tournament.
Kim, who won gold in the team event on Saturday and set a 72-arrow world record in the ranking round the day before, was tipped to vie with his compatriots for the individual title but succumbed to a 6-2 loss on a breezy afternoon at the Sambodromo.
"I'm in shock," the downcast 24-year-old, nicknamed 'Bear' in his home country, told reporters. "I don't blame anything or anyone, I just regret not doing well today.
"The past four years I prepared a lot. I feel really great about getting the gold medal for the team event, but for the individual one I regret much about myself, because I prepared a lot and it's all gone now."
Kim's exit leaves Brady Ellison, a member of the United States team that lost the title-decider to the Koreans, as the highest seed in the tournament.
Ega Agatha, a 24-year-old from Surabaya in East Java province, lost the opening set but stunned Kim in the next three, slamming the door shut with two brilliant shots that landed flush in the gold target for two perfect scores.
As a modest crowd in the terraces roared, Kim slumped with his head down while his team mates looked on in dismay.
Ega Agatha flashed a huge grin and high-fived his coach after setting up a third-round match with Italy's Mauro Nespoli.
BIG SURPRISE
The Indonesian, ranked 29th in the world, had never beaten Kim in several previous attempts, but has had some success against the top Koreans at World Cup events.
"It's a very big surprise for me but I have to stay focused to face another (competitor)," he told reporters.
"I expected that I would win (a match) today but just not too many because Woo-jin is the number one (archery) athlete in the world. But I did it today."
The Indonesia team's chef de mission Raja Oktohari was a thrilled spectator in the terraces and said the win would create waves in the steamy Southeast Asian nation.
"All Indonesia will be shocked," he said.
"It will be euphoria for us but, of course, we still have another game to prepare. And (he) has to focus, so the euphoria only lasts half an hour." (Editing by Ken Ferris)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.