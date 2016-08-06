Olympics-Archery-South Korea restore order with men's team gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 6 South Korea's archers routed the United States to win the men's team gold at the Rio Olympics on Saturday and restore a dynasty broken by the Americans at London four years ago.
The peerless trio of Kim Woo-jin, Ku Bon-chan and Lee Seung-yun roared to a 6-0 win on a baking hot day at the Sambodromo, clinching South Korea's fifth team title and fourth in the last five Olympics.
The U.S., who ended the South Koreans' run of three titles in the London semi-finals, were left with a second successive silver after their opponents closed out the match in style with a run of perfect scores.
Australia celebrated their first archery medal in 12 years by defeating China in the bronze medal playoff. (Editing by Ed Osmond)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.