Olympics-Archery-South Korea's Kim sets 72-arrow world record

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 5 South Korea's Kim Woo-jin set a 72-arrow world record in the Olympic archery at the Rio de Janeiro Games on Friday.

The world champion's total of 700 points during the ranking round at the Sambodromo venue eclipsed the previous record of 699 set by compatriot Im Dong-hyun at the London Olympics four years ago. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Clare Fallon)