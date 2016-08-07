Olympics-Archery-South Korea's women extend Olympic reign

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 7 South Korea's archers extended their unbroken reign in the women's team event to an eighth successive Olympics with an emphatic defeat of Russia in the final on Sunday.
The trio of Ki Bo-bae, Choi Mi-sun and Chang Hye-jin were unflappable on a windy day at the Sambodromo, shooting brilliantly to rout their opponents 5-1 and send Korean fans in the terraces into raptures.
Archery queen Ki, the defending champion in the individual event, was magnificent in the win, shooting four perfect scores to ensure the team would remain unbeaten at the Games.
Taiwan's Le Chien-ying, Lin Shi-chia and Tan Ya-ting held off the Italians in the playoff to capture bronze. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Bill Rigby)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.