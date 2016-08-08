Olympics-Rio police arrest Namibian boxer for attempted sexual assault

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 8 Brazilian police have arrested a 22-year-old Namibian boxer on suspicion of attempting to sexually assault a room maid at the Olympic Village, a police statement on Monday said.
Jonas Junius, who is competing in the light welter division, allegedly grabbed the maid and tried to kiss her. He is also suspected of offering the victim money to sleep with him.
The maid reported the incident to the police.
Last week another boxer, Morocco's Hassan Saada, was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting two room maids at the Olympic Village. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Clare Fallon)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.