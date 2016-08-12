版本:
Olympics-Athletics-Almaz shatters 10,000, world record in first final

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 Ethiopia's Almaz Ayana obliterated the 10,000metres world record when she ran 29:17.45 minutes to win gold in the opening track event of the Olympics on Friday.

Ayana's time was 14 seconds inside the 29:31.78 set by China's Wang Junxia in 1993. (Editing by:)

