Olympics-Athletics-Belgium's Thiam wins heptathlon gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam won the Olympic heptathlon gold medal on Saturday as the 21-year-old did just enough in a thrilling final 800 metres to edge out Britain's defending champion Jessica Ennis-Hill.
After two days of see-saw competition, Thiam went into the final event with a lead of 142 points, which equated to around nine seconds.
Ennis's personal best before Rio was 9.47 seconds better than Thiam's and she ran hard from the front to finish well clear.
Thiam, however, dug deep to come in just over seven seconds behind, a second inside her personal best, and good enough to take gold.
Canada's Brianne Theisen-Eaton claimed bronze after a strong second day. (Editing by Ed Osmond)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.