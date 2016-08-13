Olympics-Athletics-Danekova calls WADA "mafia" over doping allegation

SOFIA Aug 13 Bulgarian runner Silvia Danekova branded the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) a "mafia in white aprons" who she is unable to fight to clear her name after failing a drugs test soon after arriving in Brazil for the Rio Olympics.

The 33-year-old, who was due to compete in the women's 3000m steeplechase, was thrown out of the Games after testing positive for the banned blood-booster erythropoietin (EPO) during an out-of-competition test on Aug. 1.

Danekova, who denied using drugs to gain advantage, believes she was punished unfairly and highlighted what she said was a "paradox" in the testing of her samples on July 30 and Aug 1, giving details of PH acidity levels of her urine.

However, the Bulgarian is not planning to take steps to clear her name.

"Let's not be fooled," Danekova was quoted on Saturday in Bulgarian media as telling Bulgarian reporters at the Rio Games. "I cannot fight against them because they are a mafia in white aprons."

The Bulgarian Olympic Committee said in a statement on Friday she was suspended after failing the out-of-competition test and her second, B sample, had also tested positive. WADA says it is impartial, objective, balanced and transparent in its pursuit of a doping-free sporting environment.

Danekova, who faces a four-year ban, said she had been tested four times after entering the Olympic Village in Rio and results of the three of the samples were negative.

"At first, I thought it was a joke, I even laughed," Danekova was quoted as saying.

"Then I wanted to jump from the 16th floor ... Then I hoped it's a huge mistake and I thought that they would apologise after that. A long crying started after that while I almost went crazy."

EPO, which increases the number of red blood cells, has been used mostly by endurance athletes such as middle and long-distance runners and cyclists.

"I'm an athlete who knows the WADA rules very well. I would never allow myself to get into the Olympic Village in Rio if I have the least doubt I'm 'contaminated'," Danekova said.

Her coach, Rumen Angelov, said the runner had never used any banned substances.

"She was tested for doping six times before the Olympics and the results were all negative," he told Bulgaria's Nova TV.

"She was pretty sick during her preparation (for the Games) on two occasions but she didn't even touch a medicine, fearing that she may accept a banned substance." (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Alison Williams)