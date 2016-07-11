Olympics-Britain will challenge for Rio gold in sprint relay - Gemili

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
July 11 A gold medal at next month's Rio Olympics will be Britain's sprint relay team's next target, Adam Gemili said after the country's first-place finish in Sunday's 4x100m relay at the European championships.
The team comprising James Dasaolu, James Ellington, Chijindu Ujah and Gemili finished ahead of France and Germany in Amsterdam, but will face stiff competition at Rio from the likes of Jamaica, who won the sprint relay in the last two Olympics, and the United States.
"We have to believe that (we can win gold in Rio) and we do believe that," Gemili told British media.
"We work so hard as a team, we've had a lot of good trips this year for bonding, we are in the sport to win. We don't want to be making up the numbers, we want to be challenging to be the best."
Britain were disqualified from the men's 4x100 metres relay for the fourth time in five Olympics at London 2012, but were the winners at the 2004 Games in Athens. (Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.