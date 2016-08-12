Olympics-Athletics-Action gets under way amid sea of empty seats

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 Ukrainian discus thrower Mykyta Nesterenko got the Olympic athletics programme under way on a rainy Friday morning but there was a paltry crowd scattered around the 60,000-capacity stadium to watch him.
Four years ago the ear-splitting roar from a packed house that greeted home favourite Jess Ennis as she began her ultimately glorious quest for heptathlon glory was one of the iconic moments of the London Games.
London was unique in selling out its morning sessions, with empty seats the norm in all previous Games. Yet Rio organisers will still be concerned at the pictures beamed around the world showing swathes of empty seats for the Olympics' premier sport.
IAAF president Sebastian Coe said this week he did not expect full houses and that there had been "issues around scheduling" - notably the late-night finals - but with his organisation desperate for positive news after a grim year he will hope things pick up through the day.
Even a change of scheduling to include finals in the morning sessions does not seem to have appealed to the locals. Ethiopian Tirunesh Dibaba has a tilt at history by becoming the first woman to win athletics gold in three successive Olympics when she races the 10,000 metres later in the morning.
The few fans present did muster some noise for the first Olympic race to take place on a blue track, with local girl Vanessa Chefer going in the opening heat of the heptathlon 100m hurdles.

BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.