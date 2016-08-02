Athletics--CAS to hear Rio appeal by Jamaican discus thrower

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
KINGSTON Aug 2 Jamaican discus thrower Jason Morgan's appeal to sport's highest court to secure a place at the Rio Olympics despite not coming in the top three in his national trials will be heard on Tuesday.
Warren Blake, president of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association, said after the trials a month ago, that despite having thrown the qualifying standard, Morgan did not warrant an automatic spot as he placed fourth.
A three-member panel from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will rule whether he can join the team before the athletics events start on Aug. 12.
While documents from CAS did not say when the hearing would take place, the athlete told Reuters via text message it was due to be held on Tuesday.
"The history with Morgan is that he only throws the automatic qualifying standard at a particular meet early in the season and he never repeats himself, so it was the view of the selection committee that he should be chosen," Blake said at the time. (Editing by Alison Williams)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.