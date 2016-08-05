Olympics-Athletics-Jamaican discus thrower Morgan loses appeal to compete in Rio

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 5 Jamaican discus thrower Jason Morgan has lost his appeal over being excluded from their Olympics team despite having reached the qualifying standard, the top sport court ruled on Friday.
The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association said after last month's national trials that Morgan did not warrant an automatic spot on the team as he came fourth in the competition.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) panel sided with the JAAA and concluded the application filed by Morgan was inadmissible.
"I made it clear from the beginning I have no beef with my athletic association, I maintain that I met the necessaries of qualifying and competing at the trials to compete in Rio and be on Team Jamaica," Morgan told Reuters by text message after losing the appeal.
"I believe in the rule of law and l will respect the decision of CAS."
The Jamaican record holder added: "This episode has only made me stronger. I'm now determined more than ever to be in London next year for the world championships." (Reporting by Kayon Raynor; Editing by Alison Williams)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.