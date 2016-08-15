Olympics-Athletics-Jamaica's Bolt wins Olympic 100m gold

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 14 Jamaica's Usain Bolt won his third consecutive Olympic gold medal in the 100 metres with a time of 9.81 seconds on Sunday.

The win took the sprinter a step closer to his goal of winning a historic "triple-triple" combination of gold in the 100m, 200m and the 4x100m relay in three consecutive Olympics.

American Justin Gatlin won silver in 9.89 and Canada's Andre de Grasse bronze in 9.91. (Reporting by Scott Malone, editing by Ed Osmond)