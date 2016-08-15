Olympics-Athletics-Jamaica's Bolt wins Olympic 100m gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 14 Jamaica's Usain Bolt won his third consecutive Olympic gold medal in the 100 metres with a time of 9.81 seconds on Sunday.
The win took the sprinter a step closer to his goal of winning a historic "triple-triple" combination of gold in the 100m, 200m and the 4x100m relay in three consecutive Olympics.
American Justin Gatlin won silver in 9.89 and Canada's Andre de Grasse bronze in 9.91. (Reporting by Scott Malone, editing by Ed Osmond)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.