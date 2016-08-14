Olympics--Athletics-Britain's Farah retains 10,000m title with sprint finish

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 Britain's Mo Farah stormed to the gold medal in the Olympic 10,000 metres final on Saturday, recovering from an early fall to retain his title with a blistering final lap.
Farah, who won the 5,000 and 10,000 metres at the 2012 London Games, was tripped with 16 laps to go and fell to the floor but he picked himself up and appeared in complete control throughout a cagey race to win in 27 minutes 5.17 seconds.
Kenya's Paul Tanui, who has won two world championship bronze medals over 10,000m, tried to keep up with Farah on the final lap but had to settle for silver with Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola taking bronze. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic, editing by Ed Osmond)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.