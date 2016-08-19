Olympics-Athletics-Kenya's Kiprop, Kwemoi sweep into 1,500 final

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 18 Three-times world champion Asbel Kiprop put in a blistering last lap on Thursday to reach the Olympic 1,500 metres final as fellow Kenyan Ronald Kwemoi advanced with the quickest time in winning the second semi-final.
Kiprop, the 2008 Olympic champion, ran the last lap of the opening semi-final in 52.93 seconds, sweeping past the field on the back straight and taking the lead off the final bend to cross the line first in three minutes, 39.73 seconds.
Defending champion Taoufik Makhloufi of Algeria, who picked up a silver in the 800 metres in Rio, was second in 3:39.88 with New Zealand's Nick Willis third (3:39.96).
The second heat was quicker and Kwemoi only secured victory with his final kick down the home straight, outpacing Ayanleh Souleiman and American Matthew Centrowitz to reach the line in 3:39.42.
Djibouti's Souleiman clocked 3:39.61 while American Centrowitz crossed in 3:39.61.
Centrowitz's compatriot Robby Andrews qualified in fifth place in the second semi-final but stepped off the track in the run to the line and could face disqualification. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.