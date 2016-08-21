Olympics-Athletics-American Centrowitz claims shock 1,500m gold medal

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 20 American Matthew Centrowitz claimed a surprise victory in the men's Olympic 1,500m final on Saturday, stunning former champion and favourite Asbel Kiprop of Kenya.
Kiprop, who has won the past three world championship titles, had been in dominant form throughout the season and was widely expected to add to his Beijing Games gold but it was Centrowitz who pulled off a shock win in a time of 3:50:00.
Centrowitz became the first American to win the Olympic 1,500m gold since 1908.
Defending champion Taoufik Makhloufi of Algeria had to settle for second and Nick Willis of New Zealand took bronze. Kiprop finished in sixth place. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic, editing by Ed Osmond)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.