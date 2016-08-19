Olympics-Athletics-Bolt wins third successive 200 metres gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 18 Usain Bolt of Jamaica won the men's 200 metres gold for the third successive Summer Games on Thursday, crossing the line in 19.78 seconds at the Rio Olympic stadium.
Andre de Grasse of Canada took silver, while Christophe Lemaitre finished third to claim bronze for France.
Bolt, already the Rio 100 metres champion, will go for a third straight sweep of all three sprint golds in the 4x100 metres relay on Friday. (Editing by ...)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.