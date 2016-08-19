Olympics-Athletics-Bolt wins third successive 200 metres gold

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 18 Usain Bolt of Jamaica won the men's 200 metres gold for the third successive Summer Games on Thursday, crossing the line in 19.78 seconds at the Rio Olympic stadium.

Andre de Grasse of Canada took silver, while Christophe Lemaitre finished third to claim bronze for France.

Bolt, already the Rio 100 metres champion, will go for a third straight sweep of all three sprint golds in the 4x100 metres relay on Friday. (Editing by ...)