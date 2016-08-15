Olympics-Athletics-Van Niekerk breaks world record to win 400 gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 14 Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa won the men's 400 metres gold in a world record time of 43.03 seconds at the Rio Olympic Games on Sunday.
His time bettered the previous world mark of 43.18 seconds set by Michael Johnson in Seville in 1999.
Kirani James of Grenada took the silver while bronze went to LaShawn Merritt of the United States. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.