版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 09:06 BJT

Olympics-Athletics-Van Niekerk breaks world record to win 400 gold

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 14 Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa won the men's 400 metres gold in a world record time of 43.03 seconds at the Rio Olympic Games on Sunday.

His time bettered the previous world mark of 43.18 seconds set by Michael Johnson in Seville in 1999.

Kirani James of Grenada took the silver while bronze went to LaShawn Merritt of the United States. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐