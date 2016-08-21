Olympics-Athletics-Briton Farah completes distance double-double

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 20 Briton Mo Farah won the Olympic 5,000 metres gold medal on Saturday to complete the distance double-double having won the 10,000 earlier in the week after claiming both titles in 2012.

Farah is only the second man to achieve the feat after Finn Lasse Viren in 1972 and 1976.

Paul Chelimo of the United States finished second on Saturday and Ethiopia's Hagos Gebrhiwet third.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)