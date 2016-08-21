Olympics-Athletics-Briton Farah completes distance double-double

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 20 Briton Mo Farah won the Olympic 5,000 metres gold medal on Saturday to complete the distance double-double having won the 10,000 earlier in the week after claiming both titles in 2012.
Farah is only the second man to achieve the feat after Finn Lasse Viren in 1972 and 1976.
Paul Chelimo of the United States finished second on Saturday and Ethiopia's Hagos Gebrhiwet third.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.