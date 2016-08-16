Olympics-Athletics-Kenya's Rudisha retains 800m title

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 15 Kenya's David Rudisha stormed to victory in the Olympic 800 metres final on Monday, retaining title with a devastating final lap sprint.
Rudisha, the world champion and world record holder, hit top gear in the final 300 metres to become the first man since New Zealander Peter Snell in 1964 to successfully defend the Olympic 800m title.
Rudisha crossed the line in 1.42.15, several metres ahead of Algeria's Taoufik Makhloufi, while fast-finishing American Clayton Murphy grabbed bronze. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic, editing by Mitch Phillips)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.