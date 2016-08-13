Olympics-Athletics-Harting keeps discus gold in the family with final throw

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 German Christoph Harting hurled the discus 68.37 metres with his last throw of the final to dramatically snatch the Olympic title from Piotr Malachowski and keep it safely in the family.
Harting's brother Robert won the gold medal in London four years ago but failed to get through qualifying after suffering a back injury while trying to switch off a lamp with his foot from his bed.
That appeared to clear the way for the year's form thrower Malachowski and the big Pole did not disappoint with long throws on his first three attempts that would have been good enough for gold until Harting's final attempt.
Malachowski had a chance to get back in front with the last throw of the competition but could not surpass Harting or improve on his earlier 67.55, settling for silver ahead of German bronze medallist Daniel Jasinski (67.05). (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.