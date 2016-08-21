Olympics-Athletics-Germany's Rohler takes gold in men's javelin

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 20 Germany's Thomas Rohler took Olympic gold in the men's javelin on Saturday with a best throw of 90.30 metres.
Kenya's world champion Julius Yego threw 88.24 metres on his first attempt, a season best and good enough to hold the lead until the penultimate round when Rohler unleashed his massive throw.
A limping Yego then retired from the competition having faulted on two of his previous throws.
London 2012 champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago threw 85.38 metres on his second attempt. He needed a personal best on his last throw to bump Rohler from the gold medal position but produced a no throw and finished with bronze.
Rohler has struggled with a back injury this season but showed promising form ahead of the Olympics, having thrown a world leading mark of 91.28 metres in June.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.