Olympics-Athletics-London long jump champ Rutherford scrapes into final

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 Defending Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford scraped into the Rio Games final on Friday, placing 10th out of 12 qualifiers, after the Briton flirted with disaster by fouling on his first two jumps.
Rutherford, who holds the Olympic, world, Commonwealth and European titles, won gold at London 2012 in what British media later dubbed "Super Saturday", when three British athletes topped the podium in the space of an hour.
He looked in danger of an early exit in Rio however, making two foul jumps before recording a distance of 7.90 metres on his last attempt.
The 29-year-old will now defend his title against challengers including China's Jianan Wang and Jeff Henderson of the United States, who qualified in first and second place with jumps measuring 8.24m and 8.20m.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.