奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日

Olympics-Athletics-American Henderson wins long jump gold

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 Jeff Henderson of the United States won gold in the Olympic men's long jump on Saturday, leaping 8.38 metres to snatch the title in the last round.

Luvo Manyonga of South Africa took silver and defending champion Greg Rutherford of Britain had to settle for bronze.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)

