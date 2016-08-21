版本:
中国
2016年 8月 21日

Olympics-Athletics-Kenya's Kipchoge wins men's marathon gold

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 21 Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge won the men's Olympic marathon with a dominating performance, running alone into the Sambadrome and finishing in two hours, eight minutes and 44 seconds ahead of Ethiopia's Feyisa Lilesa and American Galen Rupp on Sunday. (Reporting by Scott Malone; editing by Ken Ferris)

