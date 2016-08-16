版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 11:00 BJT

Olympics-Athletics-Da Silva gives Brazil first athletics gold in pole vault

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 15 Brazilian Thiago Da Silva won the Olympic pole vault gold medal on Monday to give the host country its first athletics gold medal of the Games.

World record-holder Renaud Lavillenie of France took the silver medal. (Reporting by Scott Malone, Editing by Ed Osmond)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐