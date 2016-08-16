Olympics-Athletics-Booed Lavillenie apologises for Owens comparison

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 16 French pole vaulter Renaud Lavillenie has apologised for comparing the booing he was subject to during the men's Olympic final on Monday to the hostility of Nazi Germany towards Jesse Owens at the 1936 Berlin Games.
The world record holder was barracked by the Rio crowd when attempting to jump 6.08 metres to stay in the competition against Thiago da Silva, who sprung a huge surprise by winning Brazil's first athletics gold of the Games in the event.
Lavillenie gave the partisan crowd a thumbs down at the start of his run-up in attempt to get them to stop the jeers and said after failing to clear the bar that it was a "bad look" for the Olympics.
"In 1936 the crowd was against Jesse Owens," he said of the black American sprinter whose four gold medals in Berlin were an affront to the Nazi ideology of racial superiority.
"We've not see this since. We have to deal with it."
On Tuesday, however, Lavillenie accepted that it was an inappropriate reference.
"Yes, sorry for the bad comparison I made," he said on Twitter. "It was a hot reaction and I realise it was wrong. Sorry to everyone." (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Clare Lovell)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.