Olympics-Athletics-United States reclaim men's 4x400m title

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 20 LaShawn Merritt ran a blistering anchor leg to return the men's 4x400m title to the United States, and win his third Olympic gold medal, in the final athletics event of the Rio Games on Saturday.
The Americans have never gone more than two Games without winning the men's one-lap relay and after being upset by the Bahamas in London four years ago, were determined to secure the title for a record 17th time.
Arman Hall, Tony McQuay and Gil Roberts combined to give Merritt a two metre lead and the former 400m Olympic and world champion extended that to seven to win in two minutes, 57.30 seconds.
Javon Francis stormed down the final straight to give Jamaica silver in 2:58.16, while the Bahamas ran 2:58.49 to pip Belgium for bronze. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.