Olympics-Athletics-Toth overhauls Tallent to win 50km walk gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 19 Matej Toth of Slovakia overhauled reigning champion Jared Tallent on the last circuit of the Pontal road track to add the 50 km walk Olympic title to the world crown he won last year at the Rio Games on Friday.
The 33-year-old journalist blew kisses to the crowd as he walked final kilometre of the gruelling test of endurance before completing the course in three hours 40.58 minutes to win his first medal in his fourth Games.
Australia's Tallent crossed the line in second place for the third Games in a row, 18 seconds behind Toth, while Japan's Olympic debutant Hirooki Arai took bronze a further six seconds back.
Tallent was awarded his London gold medal in a special ceremony in Melbourne earlier this year after Russian Sergey Kirdyapkin was stripped of the title for doping. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, Editing by Alison Williams)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.